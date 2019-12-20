Ben Affleck Vs. Christian Bale: Who Was The Better Batman Actor?

Of course, the important thing to remember is that these guys are not the only actors to don the cape and cowl and whether you root for Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, or even George Clooney, no Batman is the same and, therefore, any one of them can be the best in someone’s eyes. However, based on the criteria of my choosing, until Robert Pattinson emerges as the new Dark Knight, I will proudly proclaim, long live Batfleck!