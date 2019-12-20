Star Wars Audiences Already Like The Rise Of Skywalker Way More Than Critics

It's been interesting to see how the Star Wars fandom has used its collective voice across the years. The passion (sometimes to a fault) was always there, and perceived missteps in the epic space opera have come under fire. For instance, The Phantom Menace was the subject of much backlash when it was released, particularly Jar Jar Binks and the family-friendly content of the blockbuster. Jar Jar actor Ahmed Best and Natalie Portman have both been open about the struggles of that backlash.