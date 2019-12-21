Yep, Rise Of Skywalker's CinemaScore Matches My Theater's Reaction To Star Wars Movie

A B+ makes sense to me. It's the end of the Skywalker Saga and the answers we got were never going to please everyone. It's like Game of Thrones in that sense, and if you're heavily invested in the story, you're going to have strong feelings. And if you still have a lot of questions, you're basically out of luck. That B+ probably came from a few lower scores -- you known someone gave it an F -- and probably some higher As too.