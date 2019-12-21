Wonder Woman 1984 Is 'Technically Done' And Here's The First Cut's Runtime

Everybody always wants you to make it shorter. So I have an idea and I’m like, 'Maybe it would make it shorter.' So anyway, we’re not going to officially say [a runtime] yet. However, it’s in a good territory. But it was interesting that so many scenes that we set out to shoot, then something great would happen and then we would expand upon it. Some things that were written to be very small, little moments turned into, 'But that’s so awesome!' So it’s hard when you end up with that situation. So the movie is exactly the same movie. Almost nothing has changed since the first cut except for trying to tighten and music and changing those things.