Carrie Fisher’s Family Was Even More Supportive Of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Than We Thought

In the end, Leia did have a fitting ending, and her story was expanded through surprise plot twists and flashbacks. The movie opened with her training Rey, taking over as her Master in the ways of the Jedi. She also got to have some funny lines thanks to a Force Awakens deleted scene. It turns out that Leia was more adept with The Force than we realized, having gone through her own training with Luke back in the day. She ultimately dies to help free Kylo Ren from the Dark Side, and is seen as a Force Ghost in the movie's final moments.