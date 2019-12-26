The 10 Best Scarlett Johansson Movies, Ranked

Writer and director Spike Jonze, whose screenplay for this winning dramedy won an Academy Award in 2014, ponders the idea of if a person could fall in love with Siri (a concept that is not as ludicrous as it sounds) as an exploration of how far our obsession with technology may take us in the near future that is just as heartbreaking, yet more endearing than, an episode of Black Mirror. Her is also a master class in acting, with Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson displaying an astonishing chemistry while never being in the same room.