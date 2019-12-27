The 10 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2020, According To Fandango Users

Part of the beauty of being a film fan is that there is always something new to look forward to just over the horizon. So with 2019 and a whole host of brilliant films and massive blockbusters (those two aren’t mutually exclusive) now behind us, we can start getting ready for what 2020 has in store. To that end, movie-ticketing service Fandango has revealed what are the 10 most anticipated movies of 2020, according to its users. Take a look: