The 10 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2020, According To Fandango Users

Part of the beauty of being a film fan is that there is always something new to look forward to just over the horizon. So with 2019 and a whole host of brilliant films and massive blockbusters (those two aren’t mutually exclusive) now behind us, we can start getting ready for what 2020 has in store. To that end, movie-ticketing service Fandango has revealed what are the 10 most anticipated movies of 2020, according to its users. Take a look:
That’s a pretty solid list of heavy hitters and although 2020 arguably lacks a true mega-blockbuster event like Avengers: Endgame or Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this list makes it clear that there is plenty to get excited for next year. According to Fandango, the most anticipated movie of 2020 is Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to 2017’s smash hit and the DCEU’s best movie to date (well, either that or Shazam!), Wonder Woman.
Fans have been waiting a while for the Amazonian to return to theater screens and that, combined with the love for the first film, has cemented Wonder Woman 1984 as 2020’s most anticipated movie among Fandango users. That film is not a Disney movie, but the next three are, with Black Widow, Eternals and Mulan slotting into second, third and fourth place respectively.
There are a couple of interesting things to note about those top four. For one, the placement of Black Widow and Eternals shows that while Marvel is entering a transition period, where the old guard is ushered out and new characters come in, audiences are still just as excited for the MCU, even with the Infinity Saga now complete.
Also of note, the top four films on Fandango’s most anticipated films of 2020 list are all directed by women, with Patty Jenkins returning for Wonder Woman 1984, Cate Shortland directing Black Widow, Chloé Zhao handling Eternals and Niki Caro helming Mulan. That may not matter to some, most audiences just want to see the movies, but it goes to show that the kinds of jobs women are getting in Hollywood, particularly with regard to big tentpole properties, is changing.
Fandango’s list also features other big movies like No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, the Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey and Fast & Furious 9, the franchise’s first mainline entry since 2017’s Fate of the Furious.
But this list isn’t entirely dominated by blockbusters, there are some smaller films that audiences are anticipating as well. Those films are A Quiet Place Part II and In The Heights. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place was a major horror hit when it came out in 2017 and audiences are clearly excited to return to a silent darkened theater, where even the sound of eating popcorn feels like a reckless bit of endangerment. That's just one of 2020's horror offerings.
The Broadway adaptation In the Heights is also on this list and just based on that, Jon M. Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians follow-up should fare better than that most recent Broadway adaptation Cats. The only wholly original film on this list that isn’t a remake, adaptation of some sort or a sequel, is Pixar’s Soul. Clearly audiences are already psyched to be emotionally wrecked by Pete Docter’s first film since Inside Out.
Now as is the case with any sort of surveying, it should be noted who this list represents. Fandango’s top 10 most anticipated movies list of 2020 is based on the results of an online survey conducted by the site. This list represents the opinions of over 2,000 millennial film fans. So this isn’t necessarily representative of the entire moviegoing audience, not to mention those overseas, just a slice of the population within a certain age group.
The survey was conducted in the last weeks of December and you could definitely argue that there is some recency bias among the top 10. Six of the top 10 films on this list had trailers or teasers debut in the month of December, so they were all fresh in moviegoers minds when this survey was conducted. Nevertheless, looking at the 2020 calendar this list largely represents what you would expect to be 2020’s most anticipated movies.
