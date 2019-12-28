Surprise? Mark Hamill Also Played A Second Character In Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker

Mark Hamill previously spoke out to say it had been mistakenly reported that he only did the voice work for Dobbu Scay; he said he filmed his Star Wars: The Last Jedi scene in a full motion-capture suit with a giant medicine ball to make him the same size as BB-8. He said he didn't expect to be credited. When he does get credited for such things, he likes to use a pseudonym that combines his brothers' names -- Patrick Williams.