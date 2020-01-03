Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: 5 Callbacks To Legends Canon

We still don't know exactly how Emperor Palpatine survived the events of Return of the Jedi in the official canon, but we can say that, in Legends, he actually didn't. Palpatine's physical body was destroyed, but his extreme dark connection to the Force allowed his spirit to travel to his contingency plan, which we'll get into in a bit. It looked like Palpatine still had his original body in The Rise of Skywalker, so it will be interesting to see how that happened should the story ever be told.