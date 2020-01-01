Netflix's Murder Mystery Announcement Proves Adam Sandler Had A Big Year

This year that’s not quite as true. Murder Mystery, unlike some of Adam Sandler’s other Netflix movies, is pretty good. And I’m not just saying that because Jennifer Aniston was enticed to sign on for it. It legitimately has a fun whodunit plot and characters you can root for. I’m not saying it made my Top 10 list this year, but if you are looking at the movies Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison production company has made for Netflix, Murder Mystery is at the top of the pile.