What About Broom Boy? Rise Of Skywalker Writer Addresses The Last Jedi's Other Force Users

SPOILERS ahead from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Hey, remember that kid at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Apparently his real name is Temiri Blagg but he's better known as "broom boy" for representing other Force-sensitive people in the Star Wars galaxy. In that movie, Rey (Daisy Ridley) was described as being no one from nowhere, descended from nobodies. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker revealed that, actually, she's the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine himself, tying her powers to that legacy.
That update to Rey's story was a disappointment to some fans, who appreciated the idea of just anyone being able to have Force powers. Well, that's still the case, as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker co-screenwriter Chris Terrio noted.
Chris Terrio wrote Rise of Skywalker with director J.J. Abrams. Here's how Terrio responded when THR asked if Episode IX still recognizes the existence of the galaxy's other Force users without famous ancestors -- aka the broom boys and girls:
Yes, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker did heavily suggest Finn is Force-strong or Force-sensitive, and that's even supposedly what Finn was going to tell Rey when he wanted to tell her something at the last minute. However, J.J. Abrams has already explained his reasoning for giving Rey that Palpatine heritage, wanting to bring both major houses -- Skywalker and Palpatine -- together for the entire nine-film Saga. Here's more from Chris Terrio's answer on broom boy and other Force users:
Some Star Wars fans have taken Rise of Skywalker's choices as rebukes or retcons of Rian Johnson's script for The Last Jedi. Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams have tried to emphasize there was no feud or intention to sideline certain characters or negate story choices. And Terrio said he and Abrams agreed with Last Jedi fans who appreciated that "democratization of the Force" by showing more non-legacy users like broom boy. They just didn't want the non-legacy users to include Rey:
At the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey goes to Tatooine to bury lightsabers and tells a lady that her last name is Skywalker. That's her choice. Where does she go from there? That's open to interpretation, and fans have their own ideas. Does Rey, perhaps, start training other Jedis, like Finn and broom boys/girls? Maybe. I do love the idea of Rey starting a Jedi academy of her own and sending out messages to Force-sensitive Padawans like Hogwarts letters. Hopefully she'd have a smooth run as a master, but we've seen how that does not always go well. And she does have that Palpatine blood in her veins. Will she always choose the light?
What do you think happened specifically to broom boy at the end of the Skywalker Saga? Still stuck on Canto Bight?