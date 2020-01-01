Subscribe To Fans Are Obsessed With Cillian Murphy In A Quiet Place 2's Trailer Updates
Yes, that was Cillian Murphy in the official trailer for A Quiet Place's sequel, titled A Quiet Place: Part II. The first part of the trailer, which just came out on New Year's Day, is basically a full scene from "Day 1" before the world went to crap. Later, we get another sneak peek scene set in the aftermath, with Cillian Murphy's character covering Evelyn Abbott's (Emily Blunt) mouth. The A Quiet Place 2 trailer shows several scenes with Murphy's new character, including when he sees that Evelyn has a baby. We also see more with fellow newbie Djimon Hounsou, who replaced another great actor for that role.
Cillian Murphy gets the final line of the A Quiet Place 2 trailer: "The people that are left are not the kind of people worth saving."
Since John Krasinski's character won't exactly be featured in A Quiet Place 2 -- save through any further flashbacks to BEFORE -- Cillian Murphy might have the lead supporting role. This is clearly Emily Blunt's film, along with the remaining Abbott family, but Murphy's fans were delighted to see him in the trailer -- and appreciated his gritty new look:
Cillian Murphy got himself trending after the trailer came out, and not just here in the U.S.:
Cillian Murphy getting dirty was apparently a major draw...
... which maybe isn't so surprising considering how much The Walking Dead fan base, for example, appreciates guys like dirty Daryl Dixon.
However, this Cillian Murphy fan broke out photos from his past projects like Peaky Blinders, Peacock, and Broken to illustrate the actor's range:
Here's more appreciation for his acting, as opposed to just his looks:
Part of why Cillian Murphy fans are losing their minds over his appearance in A Quiet Place 2's trailer is because he doesn't make that many major movies, not anymore at any rate. He's still part of the Peaky Blinders series but he's been making smaller movies for the past few years.
Dunkirk came out in 2017, and that was his last major movie, a reunion with director Christopher Nolan after The Dark Knight trilogy and Inception. Most of his eclectic filmography is filmed with roles in indie films like Breakfast on Pluto or dramas like The Wind That Shakes the Barley. But he's pretty dang good in a thriller, as anyone who watched Red Eye could tell you.
If you haven't seen A Quiet Place: Part II's official trailer, check it out:
I'm sure we'll get at least one other trailer from writer/director John Krasinski before the movie's release date. In addition to Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott, A Quiet Place's sequel also stars Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott and Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott.
Here's the synopsis from Paramount Pictures:
We don't have character names for Cillian Murphy or Djimon Hounsou's roles just yet, but here's more of what we do know so far about the movie. A Quiet Place: Part II will be released in theaters on March 20, 2020. Keep up with everything heading to the big screen this year with our 2020 movie release date schedule.