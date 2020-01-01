Fans Are Obsessed With Cillian Murphy In A Quiet Place 2's Trailer

Yes, that was Cillian Murphy in the official trailer for A Quiet Place's sequel, titled A Quiet Place: Part II. The first part of the trailer, which just came out on New Year's Day, is basically a full scene from "Day 1" before the world went to crap. Later, we get another sneak peek scene set in the aftermath, with Cillian Murphy's character covering Evelyn Abbott's (Emily Blunt) mouth. The A Quiet Place 2 trailer shows several scenes with Murphy's new character, including when he sees that Evelyn has a baby. We also see more with fellow newbie Djimon Hounsou, who replaced another great actor for that role.