To 3D Or Not To 3D: Buy The Right Spies In Disguise Ticket

There is a lot of action in Spies In Disguise. So much that you could consider this one of the most action packed animated films of the year that also gave us How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and even Toy Story 4, both of which also had their share of 3D theatrics on display. And yet, when you watch this fact paced spy chase in 3D, it’s a smooth ride that all can enjoy, with only slight moments of visual lag present to break the hypnotic spell of this enchanting format.