Star Wars' Oscar Isaac Says 'Disney Overlords' Weren't Ready For A Finn And Poe Romance

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters just a few short days ago, and has been the talk of the town ever since. One major topic of conversation has revolved around the romances in the film, as Finn and Rey had an unfinished conversation, Poe and a new character hit it off and Rey and Kylo Ren even got a steamy moment. However, the oft-touted Finn and Poe romance was not to be seen, and if you ask Oscar Isaac it has to do with the “Disney Overlords.”