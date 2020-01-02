Dwayne Johnson Gets Candid About How Incredibly Hard It Is To Be A Movie Star

I really love that the interviewer asks Dwayne Johnson what it’s like to be the “biggest movie star in the world” and he honestly feels like his head would swell too much if he answered that question. He knows he’s an in demand actor in Hollywood and that the path he is on is very difficult, but I’m honestly almost more enamored with the fact that The Rock is so humble he can’t even say “biggest movie star” when he was literally the highest paid actor in the world in 2019.