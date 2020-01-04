A Quiet Place 2: 5 Questions We Have After The First Trailer

The trailer also shows an image of the Abbott family farm on fire. Things were chaotic at the end of A Quiet Place--with Lee dying, Regan figuring out the key to killing the monsters, and the entire family trying to protect the new baby. Therefore, the farm being on fire could be a result of the battle with the other monster. We know that based on Evelyn’s still bandaged foot, A Quiet Place 2 probably doesn’t take place too far after the first one ended. So it may be safe to assume that the barn fire is related to the confrontations with the monsters at the end of the first film. Or something took place afterward that we haven't seen yet.