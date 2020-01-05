Dolemite's Eddie Murphy Says This Filmmaker Is The Modern Rudy Ray Moore

They were perfect because they are forward thinkers and risk takers, not like the traditional studios. And they are obviously interested in diverse content. Back then, we were going around trying to get Dolemite made, in a world where studio people didn’t know who Rudy Ray Moore was at all. Literally, they had no idea who he was. I was at a couple of meetings with studios and a lot of people didn’t even know James Brown, and I was like, 'How the fuck you don’t know James Brown?' We got all these people that love Rudy Ray Moore. I heard some guy was talking with some studio dude that was like, 'Oh, we would have made this movie in a second.' When you look at it now you go, 'Okay, yeah.' But on paper they wouldn’t make it, so shut the fuck up. Now they’re like, 'Oh yeah, sure we would have did that.' Get outta here.