Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker should have made Snoke be Darth Plagueis.

The Dark Lord of the Sith could have said something about how Kylo is not the first apprentice to kill him, but like Darth Sidious before him, he too has failed because he has conquered death. Snoke could then reveal that he is Darth Plagueis. And just like that, we discover who Snoke was, understand that he is the big bad of this film and realize that this is a villain that even death cannot defeat, setting up the dire stakes for the Skywalker Saga’s final chapter.