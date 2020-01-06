2020 Golden Globes: Who Do You Think Was Snubbed?

The 2020 Golden Globes wrapped up last night and featured plenty of awkward jokes and a tear-jerking Tom Hanks montage. Throughout the theatrics the Hollywood Foreign Press Association awarded some of the most coveted prizes in movies and television to a few select winners. Now that those winners are in, we want to know what you thought about the awards! While big titles such as Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and 1917 took home multiple awards, we want to know if you thought there were any snubs in the competition? Fill out the survey below and let us know in the comments!