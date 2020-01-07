See The First Look At The Avatar Sequels Written By Dirk Libbey

Copy to clipboard It's been more than a decade since the first Avatar film set box office records and sequels have been teased to us for nearly that entire time. For the longest time it seemed that the Avatar sequels would never be anything more than talk, a James Cameron project that never came to life, but now, the first two of four more planned projects are currently in production. They're really going to happen. We're still about two years away from seeing Avatar 2 on the big screen, and about the only thing we know about it for sure is that it will be focused on the oceans of the planet Pandora, but the new film has decided to give us something to look at to help us at least try and visualize just what Avatar 2 will eventually look like. The official Twitter account dropped four pieces of concept art, check them out below. In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world.



Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020 In the first picture, we see a pair of Na'vi, that we can take to be Jake Sully and Neytiri, looking down over a wide open ocean. It's full of what will surely be interesting rocks and plant life. Some very unique trees have roots that stretch out into the water while being exposed to the air can also be seen. The second picture gives us a closer look at the ocean at night. We see some Na'vi in the background that might be fishing in the oceans. and the bioluminescence of Pandora is on full display. Image number three shows a group of Na'vi flying banshees low above the waters of Pandora, apparently heading toward a crop of trees with the interesting root system. The final image is likely the most interesting one. We see a pair of Na'vi riding brand new aquatic creatures that we have not seen before. They're apparently investigating a unique rock structure. While concept art certainly isn't the same as seeing real shots from Avatar, because of the nature of the beast, that's going to take a lot longer than usual. Since all of the actual performances are done as motion capture and the digital work is done later, it's possible that there aren't yet any finished images that can be shared from Avatar 2. With likely close to two years of work left to do, and almost all of it of the post-production variety, it could be a while. And it will certainly be interesting to see just what the response is to Avatar 2 as we begin to see the finished product. The first movie was a global phenomenon, but it's been a decade since then. Are fans waiting excitedly for new installments, or have they moved on to other franchises? Will the new movies rekindle the franchise and give Avengers: Endgame a run for its money at the box office? Avatar 2 is set for release December 17, 2021.

