Tom Hanks’ Golden Globe Speech Was Even Sweeter Than We Realized Written By Dirk Libbey

Copy to clipboard The 2020 Golden Globes had its share of memorable moments, but none might have been quite as special as the presentation of the Cecil B. DeMile award to Tom Hanks. Whether it was Charlize Theron's personal introduction, the clip package containing some of the greatest moments in movie history, or Hanks' own emotional acceptance speech, there were plenty of moments that might have made you tear up just a little. In addition to being one of the greatest actors of this or any generation, Tom Hanks has a reputation for simply being one of the kindest people in Hollywood. In a town that is known for its seedier elements, Hanks appears to truly be everything we want him to be. He tends to play good people on screen, and truly is one in real life as well, and he showed that love and generosity even in his acceptance speech. Very early on in the speech, Hanks gets emotional himself as he is about to talk about his family. He thanks his wife for everything she has done for him and then talks about the five children seated at the table with her. The thing is, Tom Hanks only has four kids, but he didn't misspeak. According to People, a source told them that Tom Hanks thinks of Samantha Bryant, the wife of Colin Hanks, as one of his children, and as such he feels like he has five kids. Even in the middle of his acceptance speech Tom Hanks is just being the world's greatest human, showing his love not only for his biological family, but also those that he has welcomed into that family by choice. The lifetime achievement award was the only one that Tom Hanks went home with on Sunday night, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Considering that Fred Rogers is another of those famous people who has been confirmed to be as good as he appeared, the casting was perfect, even if it wasn't quite award worthy on Sunday. I'm guessing nobody was too disappointed considering the night Tom Hanks still had. If you didn't get a chance to check out Tom Hanks complete acceptance speech, check it out below. When you see an actor on that big screen often enough you come to feel like you know them and that may not have ever been more true than with Tom Hanks. He plays the roles of heroes and people with pure hearts most of the time and seeing him up on the Golden Globes stage playing himself, it's clear that really is the man we see. Tom Hanks' awards season is far from over. This morning he was nominated for a BAFTA for his role in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and it seems more than likely that an Oscar nomination is in his future as well.

