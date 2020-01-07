Ricky Gervais' Over-The-Top Cats Joke That Got Bleeped At The Golden Globes Was Not What You'd Guess

Ricky Gervais took aim at Cats, which has become the viral source of countless memes since Tom Hooper's movie musical arrived in theaters in December. Judi Dench has been adamant about her love for the role of Old Deuteronomy, with Gervais' joke being "Dame Judi Dench defended the film, saying it was the role she was born to play because she – I can’t do this next joke. Because she loves nothing better than plunking her ass down on the carpet, lifting her legs and licking her own --" That's when his dirty word was bleeped out from the Golden Globe telecast, although Ricky Gervais has clarified the choice expletive of the quip. Check it our below.