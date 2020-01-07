Subscribe To Ricky Gervais' Over-The-Top Cats Joke That Got Bleeped At The Golden Globes Was Not What You'd Guess Updates
Awards Season officially kicked off last weekend, as the Hollywood Foreign Press had the annual Golden Globe Awards. This ceremony honors both TV and film, and was hosted for the fifth and final time by comedian Ricky Gervais. Gervais pulled no punches during his opening monologue, making a ton of savage and awkward jokes about the celebrities in the room. But there was one joke he truly struggled to get out, focusing on Dame Judi Dench and her infamous role in Cats. The punchline was bleeped out, and the dirty word the comedian said might surprise you.
Ricky Gervais took aim at Cats, which has become the viral source of countless memes since Tom Hooper's movie musical arrived in theaters in December. Judi Dench has been adamant about her love for the role of Old Deuteronomy, with Gervais' joke being "Dame Judi Dench defended the film, saying it was the role she was born to play because she – I can’t do this next joke. Because she loves nothing better than plunking her ass down on the carpet, lifting her legs and licking her own --" That's when his dirty word was bleeped out from the Golden Globe telecast, although Ricky Gervais has clarified the choice expletive of the quip. Check it our below.
Well, that's one way to get bleeped. We all knew that Ricky Gervais was doing to a dirty place, and it turned out that the British slang word for the female genitalia was the word of choice. No wonder he had such a hard time delivering the joke.
For those unfamiliar, minge is a slang word used to describe lady parts across the pond. It's a street colloquialism, and one that wouldn't be naturally associated with such a respected figure like Judi Dench. That juxtaposition is where the comedy truly lies, with Ricky Gervais struggling to say such a dirty thing about the beloved icon. And while it ultimately got bleeped, there were plenty of shocked looks around the room as the comedian skewered the audience.
The Judi Dench joke was just one of many super awkward jokes that Ricky Gervais fired off during his Golden Globe opening monologue. He made jokes about the last year of entertainment world, and held nothing back. That includes zingers about Felicity Huffman's time behind bars, Leonardo DiCaprio's reputation for dating younger women, as well as taking Martin Scorsese's side on superhero movies by claiming the actors were only working out and taking steroids.
As a reminder, you can re-watch Rick Gervais' opening monologue from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards below. Or just watch the audience's reaction-- that's just as fun.
Well, that was one way to go out. Ricky Gervais made it clear that his fifth time hosting the Golden Globe Awards would be his last. And as such, he didn't pull any punches when making fun of various entertainment news stories. The host didn't appear in many more sequences after that monologue, indicating that he really was retiring from the gig.
It should be interesting to see how Awards Season continues on, and if other ceremonies like the Emmys and Oscars have similar results to the Golden Globes. The Globes tend to honor some wild cards, and have more categories. So almost anything could happen with the upcoming ceremonies. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.