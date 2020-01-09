The 10 Best Dog Movies Ranked, Including Togo

2. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

The second best dog movie has to go to the iconic romance of Lady and the Tramp back in 1955. The recent remake on Disney+ recently reminded us about how beloved this story is. This animated classic is the film that defined many of our childhoods more than any other about the dog perspective. It’s a simple premise – Lady is a handful but she loves her family dearly. When the young couple who adopt her decide to have a child of their own, she starts to feel left out. She then meets street dog Tramp who shows her the outside world of living on the streets. It’s a fun journey through different aspects of a dog’s world through a Romeo and Juliet type story. We’ll never look at spaghetti and meatballs the same again. Available to stream on Disney+.