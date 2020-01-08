Why Black Widow Florence Pugh Loves When Fans Don't Recognize Her In Movies

Look, at the end of the day, some actors like to stay in one lane and do similar types of roles based on a personality that works for them. There’s a lot of money that can be made that way. However, other actors prefer to be chameleons and tackle a broad spectrum of roles. There’s no wrong or right way to take on Hollywood, but if this is the direction Florence Pugh wants to take her career, it seems as if it is working out for the actress so far.