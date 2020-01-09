New Birds Of Prey Trailer Reveals More Action Including Black Canary's Powers

We learn in this new Birds of Prey trailer why each member of the team has a common enemy in Black Mask, which will ultimately bring them together as friends. Renee Montoya has been assembling a cast against the Gotham City mobster, while Black Canary betrayed her former employer. Huntress got in bad by killing one of his best friends, while Cassie Cain seemingly stole from him. The women are in deep, and must unite if they're going to get out of the situation alive.