New Birds Of Prey Trailer Reveals More Action Including Black Canary's Powers

The DC live-action universe has really hit its stride recently. Warner Bros. has seen great success with Aquaman and Shazam!, while Joker was set place outside of the shared universe, and is gearing up for the Oscars. The next blockbuster within the DCEU is Cathy Yan's Birds Of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which will see Margot Robbie reprise her role as the psychopathic title character. A new title just dropped, and teased way more of the action and group dynamic that'll happen when Harley meets a group of girl friends.
Cathy Yan's vision for Birds of Prey is colorful and zany, and the movie's trailers have teased just that. While the highly anticipated blockbuster will be told largely from Harley's perspective, the new trailer gave the rest of the team more airtime and backstory. Plus, we finally witness Black Canary's signature Canary Cry. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Cathy Yan's DC movie feels almost like the polar opposite of Zack Snyder's first outings in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. It's colorful, quirky, and feels much more faithful to the adventures on the comic pages. Let's break down what we're being shown.
Like the first trailer, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is narrating, and helping to guide the audience through her wild adventures. We learn that her life has a seismic change when she and the Joker break up. Or more specifically, when Mr. J. dumped her. Not that she took it lying down, cutting off her hair and blowing up the Ace Chemicals Plant where he transformed her into Harley Quinn.
I have to wonder if Harley will be narrating the entirety of Birds of Prey. This sounds like a great way to really flesh out the character, and provide an unreliable narrator. And given Ms. Quinzel's penchant for delusions and psychopathy, there don't seem to be narrative limits to Cathy Yan's upcoming blockbuster. Cue the Marilyn Monroe number.
Without Joker's protection, Harley soon learns that she had a ton of enemies in Gotham City. This includes Ewan McGregor's Black Mask. The mask itself makes its debut in this trailer, as McGregor wears a comic book accurate white suit. But Black Mask has plenty of enemies, like all of the other femme fatales that make up Birds of Prey's cast.
We learn in this new Birds of Prey trailer why each member of the team has a common enemy in Black Mask, which will ultimately bring them together as friends. Renee Montoya has been assembling a cast against the Gotham City mobster, while Black Canary betrayed her former employer. Huntress got in bad by killing one of his best friends, while Cassie Cain seemingly stole from him. The women are in deep, and must unite if they're going to get out of the situation alive.
There is a ton more action in this new trailer, and Harley Quinn gets to show off just how deadly she is. Her action was cool in Suicide Squad, but things are really stepped up in her sophomore run in theaters. We also get to see Black Canary's signature ability: her Canary Cry. Huntress also does a fair amount of ass kicking, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead looks like she might be a scene stealer as the DC hero.
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will arrive in theaters on February 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.