Zack Snyder’s New Justice League Image Contains Double Meaning For Snyder Cut Faithful

“A little bonding as we raise the dead.” That’s the caption Zack Snyder chose for his latest peek behind the curtain at the Snyder Cut of Justice League. (For the record, fans now refer to this as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and there’s even a logo and merchandise you can purchase which benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, so click here and grab some now!)
It’s a direct reference to what is happening in the scene from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But it’s also being interpreted by faithful members of the Snyder Cut movement as the director (Boss) raising the “dead,” meaning his version of the movie. We’ll break it all down after you see the image Snyder shared on his Vero account.
The scene shown by Snyder appears (sort of) in the theatrical cut of Justice League, a version that Snyder has no part in presenting. The “dead” that is being raised by the members of the newly formed League is Superman (Henry Cavill), who was killed by Doomsday in an act of sacrifice at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In this shot, Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) wait while, assumedly, Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller) dig up Kal-El’s corpse so that he can be resurrected by the League.
That happens in the theatrical cut of Justice League, but in a different fashion. Watch it play out here.
Of course, the dual nature of the meaning of Snyder’s Vero post could mean that his supporters in the Snyder Cut Movement are the ones doing the bonding while he works behind the scenes on bringing his version of the movie back to life. If you have read this far into the story, you no doubt know that Snyder was removed from Justice League mid-shoot, and has maintained that his version of the movie exists. Dedicated Snyder faithful have been fighting to get that version released, and Zack’s messages often are translated as posts of hope that the Snyder Cut will be raised, and released.
Hope. It flows. Why else would Zack Snyder keep sharing these images from his cut of Justice League on social media? Is he simply reminiscing? Or is he working with the studio so that he can “raise the dead,” and get his version of Justice League out to his fans? We wait.