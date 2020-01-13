2020 Academy Award Nominations, Updated Live Written By Corey Chichizola

Copy to clipboard This time of the year is always an exciting one for the film world. In addition to Holiday releases, Awards Season is also in full wing. The Golden Globes kicked off the season, presenting categories in both TV and film. There will also be other ceremonies like the SAG Awards and BAFTAs, but the creme de la creme is always the annual Academy Awards. The film academy gives out those coveted Oscars, and it all starts by nailing the "for your consideration" period of time, and securing a nomination. And now we can see how well those campaigns worked, as the Academy Award nominations are being announced. It'll be a fascinating year at the Oscars, as there have been a variety of quality projects, coming to both theaters and streaming services. Netflix is no doubt hoping to perform well, with Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story both attempting to secure major noms after performing well at earlier ceremonies. Plenty of other movies debuted at film festivals and won awards before their theatrical release, including Jojo Rabbit, Waves, and A Beautiful Day in the Neigborhood. Below is how the 2020 Academy Award Nominations are shaking down. There's also dark horses like Joker, especially following Joaquin Phoenix's Best Actor win at the Globes. Best Picture Best Director Best Actress Best Actor Best Supporting Actress Best Supporting Actor Best Original Screenplay Best Adapted Screenplay Best Animated Feature Best Foreign Language Film Best Documentary Feature Production Design Best Cinematography Best Costume Design Film Editing Best Makeup And Hairstyling Best Score Best Original Song Best Sound Editing Best Sound Mixing Best Visual Effects Best Animated Short Best Documentary Short Best Live Action Short In many ways the Academy Awards are the peak of Award Season. Countless filmmakers aspire to take home one of the golden statues one day, putting an Oscar on their mantle and possibly completing an EGOT in the process. It should be interesting to see how the Film Academy ultimately votes, and how the results differ from other ceremonies like the Golden Globes. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.

