Bad Boys For Life Star Will Smith Reveals How Friendship Is At The Core Of The Movie

It’s almost time. Do you hear it? In the distance, silent chants of “Bad Boys, Bad Boys what you gonna do” are getting louder. After 16 years away from the big screen, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett are finally returning for Bad Boys For Life next weekend. So… what you gonna do when they come for you?
Will Smith is talking a big game about the third Bad Boys movie, focusing on the relationship between his and Martin Lawrence’s characters in the sequel. Check out what he recently said about the action flick:
Judging from the Bad Boys For Life trailer, there’s for sure going to be a ton of explosive action sequences throughout the reunion. But expect a ton of heart too. As Will Smith said, the third movie is about friendship at its core – especially when their paths begin to split. It’s a relatable theme for the sequel to explore in between seeing Martin Lawrence and Smith’s chemistry again, of course!
The trailer certainly teases this, since it introduces Marcus telling Mike that he’s ready to retire from detective work. When something comes up, Smith’s character asks Lawrence's to join him on one last ride. Will the events of the movie convince Marcus to stay a “Bad Boy” or will he hang up the badge for good? Or perhaps the success of the movie will determine that for him?
Bad Boys For Life is expected to make $24 to $34 million during its opening weekend when it hits theaters a week from now. 1917 may dethrone Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s reign at the top first this weekend, following its massive boost from its Golden Globes win. The sequel will open next to Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle.
During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Will Smith discussed friendship in Bad Boys For Life along with talking about why it took so long. Apparently the movie star said he “fumbled” some of his other sequels such as one of the Men in Black movies and wanted to make sure they got this one right. The movie has been in development as far back as 2008 if you can believe it!
