Jared Leto Morbius Photo Leaks Ahead Of First Trailer For Sony's Marvel Movie

You didn't forget about Morbius, did you? The second film in Sony's Marvel Universe after Venom is scheduled for release at the end of July, and the first trailer is reportedly coming this Monday, January 13. Ahead of the first trailer, a photo said to be of Jared Leto as Michael Morbius leaked across the web. So far, fans seem to like what they see, which bodes well if the trailer and rest of the film stay close to the Marvel Comics source material.