Keanu Reeves As Darth Revan In A Star Wars Movie? There’s Already An Awesome Fan Trailer

Wouldn't it be excellent to see #KeanuReeves take the character of #Revan and go back to #TheOldRepublic and deliver an amazing performance! I would love to see this after the very mixed reviews of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. I believe seeing this movie come to life would get back all of the lost Star Wars fans, at least fans of the main storyline, and bring them back to the universe in a very positive way. Enjoy my fully fake concept trailer for what this could look like.