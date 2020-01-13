Subscribe To 'JLo Was Robbed': Oscar Nominations Snub Jennifer Lopez And Hustlers Fans Aren't Happy Updates
What more does Jennifer Lopez have to do to get an Oscar nomination? Fans who've been rooting for her since Selena thought she had a great chance on Oscars 2020 morning with her supporting role as Ramona Vega in Hustlers. She got great reviews for her performance and the small film -- written and directed by Lorene Scafaria -- was made on a production budget of roughly $20 million, then went on to make more than $150 million.
Jennifer Lopez was nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes in the Supporting Actress category, and many of her fellow nominees were also honored with Oscar nominations. However, JLo was not on the Oscars 2020 list and fans think she was robbed.
And by fans, I include writer/director Edgar Wright:
He wasn't alone in noticing Jennifer Lopez's name off the Oscar nomination list:
Here's Oscars 2020's Best Supporting Actress category, where many fans expected to see Jennifer Lopez's name:
Kathy Bates, Laura Dern, and Margot Robbie were all nominated alongside Jennifer Lopez for Golden Globes in the supporting category. However, the Oscars replaced Jennifer Lopez and Annette Bening of The Report with Florence Pugh of Little Women and Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit.
It's awesome that Scarlett Johansson got her first Oscar nomination this year, and great that she got two -- including another in the Best Actress category for Marriage Story -- although some Jennifer Lopez fans would've been happier to see Scarlett just get the Marriage Story nod. Florence Pugh was fantastic in Little Women, too, so it's hard to say she doesn't deserve a spot. That's why coming up with the nomination list is so hard.
JLo was a force in Hustlers, and it's the kind of movie that is perpetually overlooked by award shows like the Oscars. It's more of a mainstream crowd-pleaser rather than an art film and unfortunately Jenny from the Block's performance got overlooked.
Jennifer Lopez has been quietly impressing fans on screen since Selena and Out of Sight, and many thought this was her time for The Big Award, but not yet. At least she is being honored by fans:
Not everyone agreed that Jennifer Lopez was robbed, and certainly other names were snubbed from Oscars. Happens every year. And someone who is just fine with that is Lopez herself.
Jennifer Lopez was recently at the 45th Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards Ceremony and was given the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Hustlers. She told ET she had no plans to wake up early today to see if she got an Oscar nomination.
She said she had "nothing to complain about," even if she didn't get a nomination.
At least she has the right attitude! Stick with CinemaBlend for more reactions from the Oscars 2020 nominations as we approach the big awards show, which will air live February 9, 2020 on ABC. No host.