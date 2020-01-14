No, Tom Holland And Chris Pratt Weren’t Cast For Onward Because Of Marvel

Everyone was saying Star-Lord and Spider-Man we really didn’t give that a lot of thought. It really was just that Chris embodied the chaotic, wild part of Barley and also that he has a charm that allows him to get away with being a little annoying, which he has to be at times. And he has that big brother quality. It does help that they do know each other and that Chris is a little bit like a big brother to Tom in their relationship I think helped a lot.