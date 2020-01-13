Wow, Morbius Has A Surprise Connection To Marvel's Spider-Man Movies

The Potential Connection Between Morbius And Spider-Man

In a move that shocked pretty much everyone, at the very end of Morbius’ teaser trailer, we see Michael Keaton cracking wise with Dr. Morbius in an alleyway. Now if this looks like what we think it looks like, Keaton could be returning to movie screens as Adrian “Vulture” Toomes. We say “could,” because there’s not a lot of context in this first look, and as any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan will tell you, unless it’s confirmed by the studio, anything is up for grabs.