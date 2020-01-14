No Time To Die Has Found The Singer Of Its Theme Song, And Wow

We’re only a couple of months out from No Time To Die marking the swan song of Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond. So with a grand finale of this sort of stature, a little bit of fireworks are in order; and it looks like we’re about to get them as the singer of the latest 007 theme song has just been announced. Billie Eilish fans, rejoice, as your queen is now a Bond diva, per the official announcement seen below: