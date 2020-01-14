Universal Studios' Music Video Reveals Super Nintendo World's Mario Kart Ride Vehicles And More

While we only get a brief look at the ride vehicles, what we see is almost certainly the real deal, not a CGI creation but a look at the actual vehicles that will be part of the Mario Kart attraction. I'm guessing they don't actually float in mid air, but they very likely use a trackless ride system, which is pretty close to the same thing. It's a four person vehicle, which means that not everybody is going to get to drive their own Mario Kart. Of course, at this point we have no idea how much actual driving there will be.