Parasite follows two Seoul families, the Kim and Park family. The Kims are barely above the poverty level and they have very little ambition to rise above it. Through their natural scheming abilities, they find ways to survive their situation. The Parks are a wealthy family who live a luxurious life, especially compared to the Kim family. Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik) lucks out and obtains a job working as a tutor for the Park family daughter, Da-hye (Jung Ji-so). He soon develops a plan to ensure that his entire family gets a job working for the Parks. The Kim family must then pretend not to know each other. Parasite marks the fifth collaboration between Bong Joon-ho and Song Kang-ho, who plays the Kim father in Parasite. Bong Joon-ho also co-wrote Parasite with his Snowpiercer production assistant Han Jin-won. Parasite is a must-see movie this award season. Those seeking to find it, just have to know where to look.