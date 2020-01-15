Epcot's Upcoming Ratatouille Ride Sounds Awesome

The ride is called Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and it is opening in the France Pavilion at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT theme park this summer. Because all Disney Parks attractions have a story, this one takes its inspiration from Brad Bird and Jan Pinkava’s 2007 Pixar film Ratatouille. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure sees guests shrunken down to the size of a rat as they race through the kitchen and around the culinary delights of Gusteau’s, the Parisian restaurant that serves as the setting of the film.