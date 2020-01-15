Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Reveal A Fun Cameo For Bad Boys For Life

Leave a Comment
It’s been a while since we last saw Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in action together, but the duo have finally been reunited for Bad Boys for Life, arriving nearly 20 years after Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett were last on the big screen. While the third Bad Boys movie features a few other familiar characters, naturally the majority of the cast is comprised of new faces, and it turns out that Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmine, is part of that group. Here’s what Smith had to say on the matter:
Jasmine is in Bad Boys, she makes an appearance at the club scene. When we walk into the club and the two girls that don’t let us into the club. That’s Martin’s daughter.
Will Smith mentioned Jasmine Lawrence’s involvement in Bad Boys for Life after Lawrence talked about his children’s professional pursuits, including Jasmine, his oldest child, being an actor. Lawrence also clarified during his SiriusXM appearance that neither he nor Smith gave Jasmine her role in the movie; she auditioned and successfully scored the part.
So if you’re going to see Bad Boys for Life this weekend, pay close attention to when Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett try to get into a club and their entrance is blocked by two women. One of them is Martin Lawrence’s daughter giving her dad a had time… well, his character anyway. It sounds like this appearance is basically a cameo, but perhaps it will pave the way for future performing opportunities.
As for people who have integral roles in Bad Boys for Life, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are joined by Joe Pantoliano and Theresa Randle reprising Captain Conrad Howard and Theresa Burnett, respectively. Since both of those character were present for the previous movies, it’s fitting that they also returned alongside our main stars.
The new cast members include Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Mlton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Jacob Scipio and DJ Khaled. While Michael Bay, director of the first two Bad Boys movies, initially expressed interest in helming the long-awaited threequel, ultimately Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directing duo behind Image, Black and the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop 4, were hired to oversee the movie.
We’ll have to wait and see how Bad Boys for Life does commercially, but on the critical front, it’s doing quite well, racking up a 78% score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is far higher than where its predecessors rank. Bad Boys for Life will be competing against Dolittle, and considering all the negative reactions the Robert Downey Jr.-led movie has received, the Smith/Lawrence-flick stands a decent shot of coming out as the winner of this opening weekend.
Bad Boys for Life opens in theaters this Friday, January 17, and be sure to read CinemaBlend’s review of the movie. Don’t forget to also look through our 2020 release schedule to plan what else you’ll be seeing on the silver screen this year.