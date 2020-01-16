Uncut Gems' Adam Sandler And The Safdies Already Reunited For A Short Film You Can Watch Right Now

Adam Sandler recently joked that if he didn’t get nominated for an Academy Award for his acclaimed performance in Uncut Gems, he was going to make a bad movie on purpose. Well, Adam Sandler didn’t get nominated and the Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems was completely snubbed by the Academy. So we’ll have to wait and see if Sandler delivers on his threat of a terrible movie, but in the meantime, there’s something else you can see him in.