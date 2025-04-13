A PSA From Shooter McGavin: Happy Gilmore 2 Will ‘Be Fantastic,’ And I Love How Humorously On-Brand The Reason Is

Debuting this summer as part of the 2025 movie schedule is the long-hoped-for Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to Adam Sandler’s classic 1996 golf movie. The film will see Sandler reprise his role as the hot-tempered, titular golfer alongside a host of other returning stars. Christopher McDonald, the actor who plays pompous athlete Shooter McGavin is also back, and I’m hoping to see him and Happy duke it out on the green once more. McDonald is spoiling the film, but he did just share an A+ reason as to why it’ll be excellent.

It’s natural that when a high-profile movie like the Happy Gilmore sequel is inching towards release that most actors do their best to avoid dropping spoilers. That was certainly the case when Christopher McDonald was approached by TMZ, which sought to gain insight into his return as Shooter. McDonald did, however, share some glowing thoughts on the experience of working on the film and reuniting with his co-stars:

Well, it’s a very fun franchise and [well] now it’s a franchise. It’s gonna be fantastic. I’ve yet to see it, but I loved making it.

Adam Sandler’s collaborators typically share glowing thoughts about working on one of his films. I love to hear that Christopher McDonald enjoyed his time on set, and it’s humorously ironic, given the animosity between his and Sandler’s characters. McDonald’s latest comments make me laugh for another reason, though. According to TMZ, during his interview, he joked that there’s another reason he thinks the film will be a hit:

I love me.

Those who are familiar with Shooter McGavin know that he’s incredibly self-centered, and he exudes that vibe at various points throughout the original film. With that in mind, it’s definitely fitting that the actor who portrays him would share such a take as to why he thinks the film will be great. It’s interesting just how famous Shooter has become in the years since the film’s release. Only a handful of movie villains truly manage to break through and become popular with general audiences. As snide as McGavin is, I’m not surprised at all that the character continues to receive much love.

Shooter aside, fans may also be happy to know that Julie Bowen and Ben Stiller are reprising their roles as Virginia Venit and Hal L. in Happy Gilmore 2. Bowen loved working with Adam Sandler again, and she also enjoyed the copious amount of cameos the film has. John Daly, Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy and more famous golfers are set to appear in the movie as are Travis Kelce, Reggie Bush and even Eminem.

I’d still love to receive more plot details on this upcoming sports sequel, but I’m intrigued by what I’ve seen and heard thus far. (Plus, it’s hard to deny the allure of some A+ golf-related shenanigans and nipple-twisters.) Christopher McDonald sounds sure that he, Adam Sandler and co. are going to deliver gold. Given how long people have been asking for this movie, I hope it’s a hole-in-one.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to make its streaming debut on July 25, so be sure you have a Netflix subscription so that you can check it out.