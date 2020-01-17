Disneyland's Rise Of The Resistance Suffered Some Opening Day Jitters, But Appears To Be Running Smoothly

Rise of the Resistance is using a virtual queue system like its east coast counterpart, which means guests have to join Boarding Groups via the Disneyland app. Then they wait for their group to be called to go get on the ride. As expected, those boarding groups were gone within minutes of the park opening this morning, however, the problem was that even those lucky enough to join the first group couldn't just go on the ride when the park opened, because the attraction wasn't open when the rope dropped, and it stayed close for a while. Several Disney Bloggers were on site for the event, and were waiting with the crowds.