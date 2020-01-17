Disney Is Dropping Fox's Name Completely In Sweeping Rebranding

Thankfully, although the name will be missing a word and the design will be slightly altered, it seems that the 20th Century logo will retain the swirling klieg lights and glorious fanfare that made the logo such an iconic part of film culture. The 20th Century Fox logo played in front of classics like the original Star Wars, Avatar and Home Alone and although the Fox is gone, at least we can still look forward to hearing that music when we go to the theater.