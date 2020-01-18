Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance - 3 Cool Discoveries We Made Touring Galaxy's Edge

While the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker last month might have brought the Sequel Trilogy and the Skywalker Saga to an end, the legacy of the franchise still very much continues. This is true for many reasons, as there are still multiple movies and shows that are in the works for the coming years, but one of the most significant is the existence of Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Since opening last year, the theme park has offered fans around the world a totally immersive experience unlike anything found anywhere else (other than Disney World, of course) – and now things have gotten even better at the California location thanks to the opening of a brand new ride.