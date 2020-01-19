Star Wars Fatigue Has Hit Everyone Except The Fans Demanding 'Bring Ben Solo Back'

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker came out one month ago and many, if not most, fans already seem to have moved on. You know who still cares? Still deeply cares about everything that happened? The Reylo fans and all others in the campaign to #BringBenSoloBack. The Force of justice is strong with these fans and they want more for Adam Driver's character than THAT ending. They're tweeting #BringBenSoloBack to the official Star Wars account and anyone else who will listen.