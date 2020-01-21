Don't Turn Bad Boys Into The New Fast And Furious Franchise

That smaller scale allows Bad Boys to excel with comedy and character moments. Mike and Marcus might be hunting down big fish like drug kingpins, but in order to do that, they often have to apprehend and interrogate low-level street criminals. That leads to some hilarious moments, like that part in Bad Boys For Life when they tried to get through to an irritable, drugged-out accountant. If the duo is on some secret mission to stop a bomb from going off, you don’t really get that kind of thing.