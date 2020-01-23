9 Weird-Ass Disney Movies To Watch On Disney+

The Brave Little Toaster Goes To Mars

Call it a Disney classic if you must, but The Brave Little Toaster is still weird as hell. Pets and toys going after their beloved masters is endearing, but household appliances? For some reason, it's a little weirder to think my vacuum is attached to me than my childhood toy. Still, as weird as it may be, The Brave Little Toaster (which was supposed to be getting a remake at some point) is a great kids film for kids with a strong enough story to keep parents engaged as well. The sequel where they go to Mars may not be quite as well-remembered, but hey, if you're going weird, you might as well go full-tilt!