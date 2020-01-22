The One Jay And Silent Bob Reboot Scene Jason Mewes Loves Watching With A Crowd

So far I’ve done 61 shows, so out of 61 shows let’s say I’ve sat and watched the whole movie 11 times. But every movie, I always stay and hang out for at least the beginning, because I feel like we’ve been able to sort of, not judge, but … you know when it’s going to be a really good one is in the beginning when we come out. Just the very opening scene, the hoot and holler when we go ‘I’m Jay, and this is my hetero life mate Silent Bob.’ Then the title card comes up, and people scream. It’s awesome.