People Are Having A Field Day With Errors In Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace

WOW! Anyone else ever wonder why the text notifications always show up bigger on the phones in movies? Here’s our answer, thanks to this funny error in A Fall From Grace. As one Twitter user caught, it’s very clear that when A Fall From Grace’s star Crystal Fox looks at her phone, it is showing a picture of a graphic in the photo app. That’s a sure way to take us out of the movie. Ironically enough, a shot like this could have easily been reshot. Tyler Perry must not have even noticed it!