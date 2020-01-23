Super Nintendo Land Officially Confirmed For Universal Orlando's New Epic Universe Park

The deal between Universal Parks & Resorts and Nintendo to bring attractions based on the video game developers' popular characters to Universal's theme parks is several years old, and while a new Nintendo based land was promised for the company's flagship Orlando location, details have been kept very quiet. First, we were expecting a new land expansion at one of Universal's existing gates, but when rumors of a new third gate began to circulate, many expected the new land, called Super Nintendo Land, would be part of the new experience, which has been named Epic Universe.