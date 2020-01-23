Wow, Henry Golding Filmed The Gentlemen And Last Christmas At The Same Time

Actor Henry Golding has become a serious name in film over the past two years. He burst onto the scene in a big way with Crazy Rich Asians, playing the endlessly charming Nick as the movie became a pop culture sensation. Since then he's starred in two Paul Feig movies, A Simple Favor and Last Christmas. He's also a supporting character in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, which is nearly in theaters. And it turns out that he filmed his roles in both Last Christmas and The Gentlemen at the same time.